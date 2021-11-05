Prayer When It Rains And Some Benefits Of Rain In Sunnah

‘Aishah (may Allah be pleased with her) narrated that when the Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) saw rain, he would say: “Allahumma sayyiban nafi‘an {O Allah, (make it) a beneficial downpour).” (Narrated by al-Bukhari, 1032)

According to a version narrated by Abu Dawud (5099), he used to say: “Allahumma sayyiban hanian (O Allah, (make it) a wholesome downpour).” Classed as sahih by al-Albani.

The word sayyib (translated here as downpour) refers to rain that flows. Allah, may He be exalted, says (interpretation of the meaning): “Or like a heavy downpour [sayyib] from the sky” [al-Baqarah 2:19] (Ma‘alim as-Sunan by al-Khattabi, 4/146)

It is mustahabb to expose oneself to the rain and let some of it flow over one’s body, because of the proven report from Anas (may Allah be pleased with him) who said: When we were with the Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) it rained. The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) lifted part of his garment so that the rain could fall on him. We said: O Messenger of Allah, why did you do that? He said: “Because it has just come from its Lord, may He be glorified and exalted.” Narrated by Muslim (898).

When the rain grew severe, the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Allahumma hawalayna wa la ‘alayna; Allahumma ‘ala al-akami wa’z-zirabi, wa butun al-awdiyah wa manabit ash-shajar (O Allah, (let the rain fall) around us and not upon us, O Allah, (let it fall on) the small mountains and hillocks, the valley bottoms and places where trees grow).” Narrated by al-Bukhari (1014).

The time when rain comes down is a time of divine bounty and mercy from Allah to His slaves, when the means of goodness are abundant, and it is a time when it is thought that du‘as will be answered .

It says in the marfu‘ hadith of Sahl ibn Sa‘d that the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Two (du‘as) are not rejected: du‘a at the time of the call to prayer and du‘a at the time of rain.” Narrated by al-Hakim in al-Mustadrak (2534); at-Tabarani in al-Mu‘jam al-Kabir (5756); classed as sahih by al-Albani in Sahih al-Jami‘ (3078).

And Allah knows best.

Culled from IslamQA

