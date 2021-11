Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, is set to tie the knot with fiancée, Miss Olamidun Majekodunmi.

The duo shared loved up pre-wedding photos on Wednesday.

The wedding is slated to hold on the 25th and 27th of November, 2021.

Below are pre-wedding pictures:

https://dailytrust.com/photos-oyo-speaker-set-to-wed

