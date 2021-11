Lady Evangelist who claimed she went to hell has confess that it was total lie and ask for forgiveness from church.

The prophetess has previously said she saw Jesus Christ, father Abraham and many Angel has told the church that it was total lie and appeal to church for forgiveness.

Here the the video of her confession.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1lNQGOL31k

Source: Dramatic_people

Edited, Obembet

