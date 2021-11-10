PSG Woman Footballer, Aminata Diallo Arrested Over Alleged Attack On Teammate

PSG and France teammate Aminata Diallo is in police custody on allegations of attempting to physically injure Kheira Hamraoui to eliminate her in competition for places by having two masked men drag Hamraoui out of her car, punch and hit her legs.

Paris St Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on [one of] the club’s players last Thursday evening.

Paris St Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.

“Paris St Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.



Diallo, 26, has played for PSG for five years, while fellow France international Hamraoui, 31, joined from Barcelona in July.

