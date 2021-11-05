Pupil Killed By Stray Bullet As Police & Keke Riders Clash In Lagos (Graphic Pix)

Blood shed currently at Meiran/Ile-iwe road, Command bus stop, Lagos state as police officers and keke drivers including aggrieved youths engage in a fatal fight.

Our correspondents who was active on ground during the incident reports that the fight started when a particular keke rider refused to give the police officers a bribe of N50.

The arguments turned to a fight and that led to the death of the death of the keke rider.

This agitated the anger of all other keke riders and street boys around as they began to fight the police back.

The police on the other hand began shooting sporodically in defense of the attack and this has led to the death of a number of residents including a 12-year-old pupil staying around.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fwf2jCg99go

https://siggy.ng/12-year-old-boy-dies-as-police-keke-riders-clash-in-lagos/

