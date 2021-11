Queen Damilola Apologizes To Alaafin Of Oyo, Begs Him To Accept Her Back (Pix)

Queen Damilola Apologizes To Alaafin Of Oyo, Begs Him To Accept Her Back (Photos)

Queen Damilola, one of the wives of 83-year-old Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has finally apologized to Alaafin after leaving her marriage with the King and accusing him of planning to harm her, IgbereTV reports.

In 2020, queen Damilola decided to quit her almost five-year-old marriage with Alaafin and not to return to the palace after accusing the king of constantly threatening and harassing her. The 24-year-old mother of two twin boys also claimed that the king was planning to kidnap her, adding that her life and that of her family was in danger. However, the elders in her family who didn’t accept her decision ordered her to return to the palace and pleaded with the monarch for forgiveness on her behalf.

After her long absence in the palace, she re-considered her actions and decided to seek Alaafin’s forgiveness. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday 31st October, 2021, she wrote;

“I WANT TO USE THIS MEDIUM TO TENDER UNRESERVED APOLOGIES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILIES OF ADEYEMI ( ALAAFIN OF OYO) OVER MY LAST POST. PLS I WANT YOU ALL TO KNOW THAT I’M NOT UNDER DURESS IN SENDING THIS MESSAGE AND THAT I’M IN GOOD STATE OF MIND.

THAT ALL THAT I SAID IN MY LAST POST ABOUT LEAVING THE PALACE AND THAT ALAAFIN WAS NOT TAKING CARE OF ME AND ALL WHAT I SAID NEGATIVELY CONCERNING HIM(ALAAFIN) WAS FALSE IT WAS FRIENDS THAT MISLEAD ME AND OUT OF FRUSTRATION.BUT NOW THINGS ARE CLEAR AND I’M SINCERELY SORRY FOR TRYING TO BRING DOWN THE ROYAL FAMILY.

I HAVE BEEN TO LAGOS AND ABUJA TO SEEK FOR THE FORGIVENESS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY. I WRITE THIS IN TEARS AND BEG EVERY GOOD MOTHER TO PLS PLEAD TO MY HUSBAND( ALAAFIN OF OYO) ON MY BEHAVE TO FORGIVE ME. AND TO ALL THOSE THAT CONTRIBUTE ONE MONEY OF THE OTHER WHEN I GET BACK TO PALACE I WILL DEFINITELY REFUND YOU PEOPLE. THANKS

IT’S FOR THOSE THAT UNDERSTAND THAT THEIR IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME ….”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVsyL_DIHN3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://igberetvnews.com/1404844/queen-damilola-apologizes-alaafin-oyo-begs-accept-back-photos/

