Rapist Dozed Off After Forced Sex In Sapele, Delta State (Photo)

Police arrest alleged rapist that dozed off after forcefully having carnal knowledge of a lady in Sapele

A 34-year-old alleged rapist that dozed off after forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 25-year-old lady in Sapele is currently under the custody of the Delta Police Command.

Focus Naija can report that the suspect simply identified as Ayuba Adavo on November 8 at about 8pm, accosted the victim along Amagiya road, Sapele and forcefully dragged her to his room.

It was gathered that he showed her a locally fabricated gun then threatened to shoot the victim if she doesn’t allow him to have his way.

According to the Delta State police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, “the suspect thereafter slept off because he was heavily drunk.

“The victim on noticing that the suspect was fast asleep sneaked out and ran to Sapele division where she reported the case.

“Consequently, patrol team/detectives were drafted to the scene. The suspect was promptly arrested, one locally cut to size gun with one live cartridge was recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing.”

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWDBNajMApp/?utm_medium=copy_link

