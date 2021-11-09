Rare Throwback Photo Of Charles Soludo

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the Anambra state governorship election, Charles Soludo has shared an old photo of himself via his Facebook page, IgbereTV reports.

He captioned the photo;

“Wow!

I am yet to ascertain how this picture sneaked into social media. I know my Archivist, and she would have to explain this “blast from the past”.

This is the type of reflection of our past that makes us exclaim, “Na me be this?”

Despise not the days of little beginnings. What a transformation!

CC. Soludo”

https://www.facebook.com/103104878681389/posts/187737560218120/

