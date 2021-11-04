Reactions As Jay-Z Deletes His New Instagram Account (Pix)

The rapper being a part of the photo sharing application made his fans beyond elated, and he gained millions of followers instantly.

It also made news since his wife Beyonce started following him, making him the only person to achieve this feat.

And now, him quitting Instagram has taken all by surprise. This also means that the Everything Is Love singer is not following anyone anymore on Instagram.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over this move. Most of them posted pictures of someone crying and captioned, “Jay-Z barely been on Instagram for a day and already deleted it?? What’s happening (sic).”

However, this is not the first time Jay-Z has done this.

Jay-Z had opened a gram account six years back too

The business giant opened an account on Instagram six years back, just to pay tribute to music legend Michael Jackson on the latter’s birthday. He had deleted it after 14 hours then.

But this time, his first post was about his Western film The Harder They Fall, which hit Netflix yesterday.

The post gained a whopping half a million likes in just 11 hours.

Jay-Z has bankrolled the Western and also has composed the music for it. The venture features Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Regina King in pivotal roles.

Apart from this post, he also had shared a countdown to the movie’s premiere on his Instagram Story. Notably, Beyoncé shared the same, too. The crooner usually shares only photos of herself and her husband on the platform.

What is the net worth of the 51-year-old now?

In 2019, the 51-year-old became the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

Apart from making music and earning through it, he also has stakes in top-earning companies like Uber and Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, among others.

He also has entered the NFT arena and sold music-streaming service Tidal for $302mn this May.

His current net worth is a stunning $700 million.



Source: https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/entertainment/jay-z-deletes-instagram-account-repeats-his-2015-doing/story/amp

