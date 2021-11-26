Rema Calls Out DJ Neptune Over His Intellectual Property (Pics)

Mavin Records star, Rema has accused DJ Neptune of releasing an old song of theirs on his new album without consulting him first, Igbere TV reports.

In a lengthy rant, Rema accused DJ Neptune of dropping an old song they did together without following due process or consulting him. He shared this via his Twitter page on Friday, the 26th of November 2021.

DJ Neptune dropped his sophomore album, the second volume of his debut piece, Greatness this morning. The star-studded 16-track project features acts like Laycon, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, Bella Shmurda, Adekunle Gold, Blaqbonez, Rema amongst others.

Registering his displeasure at the way DJ Neptune released the song without his permission, Rema went on a lengthy rant on Twitter. He wrote;

With all due respect chief! Dropped my old record without due process?!! I’m not happy at all. @deejayneptune

Don’t violate the codes, can’t drop my song without my notice, can’t even remember the last time we spoke big bro, I pleaded with my manager behind the scenes when y’all tagged me before it dropped, y’all still went ahead! c’mon nau!

Rema also requested that the song be take down with immediate effect.



https://twitter.com/heisrema/status/1464033321810378756

