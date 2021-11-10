Reports Of Failed Portions Of Third Mainland Bridge Are False – FG

Opening Up Of Third Mainland Bridge, Declared False By Ministry Of Works (Photos, Video)
BREAKING – OPENING UP OF THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE, DECLARED FALSE BY MINISTRY OF WORKS & HOUSING
Social Media reports claiming that sections of the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge is opening up has been thoroughly debunked as incorrect and baseless in a press release by the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing, IgbereTV reports.
Ministry spokesperson said the bridge is in safe condition.
A purported video by Channels Television being circulated as a current video, was resurrected though recorded in late 2019 or early 2020.
Commuters are urged to go about their activities as the reports are unfounded.
