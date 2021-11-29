Residents Cry Out As Government Demolish Houses In Festac Phase 2 (Photos, Video)

Some homeowners in Festac Phase 2 woke up to their houses being demolished on Sunday morning, 28th November 2021, IgbereTV reports.

This comes one day after an article announced that the Federal Housing Authority will soon begin mass demolition of buildings without approval in Festac Town.

Facebook user, Angel Nkiru took to her page to share photos of houses that have been brought down.

She wrote:

“Got a bad news this morning..

I am there and I’m crying because I have friends who have houses there.

Festac phase 2 abulado estate under Amuwo odofin local government under demolition by the FHA.

They started since 5 am.. See beautiful igbo people’s houses.. FHA said the land is not approved. I am watching people’s houses being destroyed and it’s painful.

Ego umu igbo agwugo.. This first yellow building belongs to my oga at aspamda. Make i no mention name because he’s popular.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2793002854179690&id=100004100080629

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytDRkVBO3ZE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...