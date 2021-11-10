‘Respect Women! In Procreation, Men Last 1 Second But Women Struggle For 9 Months’

The battle to woo women in different regions has been on the radar following Kenya’s next General Election to be held in August next year.

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has on Tuesday November 9, 2021 implored on men to respect women.

Raila, who was speaking during a meeting with Lower Eastern leaders at Chungwa House, implored on Kenyans to shun away from discriminating others due to their race, ethnicity, gender or disability.

He opined that women should be accorded the respect that commensurates with their contribution in the procreation process.

According to him, women deserve utmost respect and care since they are the givers of life.

“A woman is a human being like you, they have also been born like you. If your mother was not there you couldn’t have been born. There is no one in this world who was begotten by just a man.

In procreation, a man’s work only takes one second while women carry the burden for 9 months. They go through sickness during the pregnancy and later have to lactate the baby after delivery. We must therefore respect women,” he said.

Raila further stated that for Kenya to play in the same league with developed nations, the society must allow women to take up opportunities in various fields. He advocated for the inclusion of women in the fields of leadership and business.

He further stated that for Kenya to flourish, the nation must help women realize their productive value. Raila opined that if women are productive, the nation will be at par with countries that have allowed their women to work and contribute in building of their economies.



