Retired NPA General Manager, Bashir Abdullahi Kidnapped In Kano

A Retired General Manager of the Nigeria Port Authority, NPA, Bashir M Abdullahi, has been kidnapped.

Abdullahi was abducted from his farm located at Sumaila Local Area of Kano State Wednesday afternoon.

Details about the abduction of the retired NPA GM are still sketchy at the moment, however, DAILY POST gathered that he was taken away by unknown gunmen while inspecting his farm in Sitti village of Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano.

A source who doesn’t want to be identified said, “The retired General Manager of NPA was this afternoon kidnapped from his farm in Sitti, Sumaila Local Government Area. Please, pray for his safety and safe return to his family.

‘In addition, kindly request the congregation of your local Masjid, through the Imam, to pray for him”.

When contacted, the Kano Police Command spokesperson, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, said he was not aware of the incident, but promised to verify as quickly as possible.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/11/03/retired-npa-gm-bashir-abdullahi-kidnapped-in-kano/

