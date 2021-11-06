Rivers Angels Vs Asfar Of Morocco (CAF Women’s Champions League) At 6pm Today

ASFAR v Rivers Angels – For a bright start

Morocco’s AS FAR faces Nigeria’s Rivers Angels on Saturday, in Group B matchday 1 of the maiden TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, Egypt 2021.

The match takes place at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

Date: 6 November 2021

Time: 19:00 Cairo time (17:00 GMT)

Venue: Al Salam Stadium, Cairo

Match: ASFAR (Morocco) v Rivers Angels (Nigeria)

ASFAR – Morocco’s women football shining face

In 1985, ASFAR became the first Moroccan side to win the African Club Champions’ Cup (Now CAF Champions League).

History is about to be rewritten with the women’s section. ASFAR will once again play a precursor by participating in the first edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League. Having dominated local competitions for many years thanks to their great interest and continued support for women’s football, the fruits are ready to be picked.

The fruits of the substantive work and the club’s strategy based on attention to training, have borne fruit with eight coronations in the Moroccan championship (12/13 – 13/14 – 15/16 – 16/17 – 17 / 18 – 18/19 – 19/20 – 20/21), and also included the Precious Cup competition, in which the team was crowned 7 times (2013-2014- 2015-2016-2017-2018-2019).

What they said

“ASFAR was the first Moroccan team to win the African Champions League in 1985 at the men’s level, and our bet is to rewrite history with our women’s team.” Abdellah Haidamou, Coach.

Rivers Angels – Jewels from African Champions’ land

Since its establishment, Rivers Angels has been producing some of the most iconic players in the history of Africa women’s football and has been a fertile recruiting ground for the dominant Super Falcons, with record nine Women AFCON titles.

Since 2010, Rivers Angels have won the Nigerian Women’s Premier League six times, Women’s Federation Cup record eight times and Women’s Super Cup once – all under the tutelage of Edwin Okon.

With 15 domestic titles in Nigerian football, the winning mentality imbibed by the players is a major secret.

What they said

“I think the club is a very big team. Going to Egypt, it is a big championship and we look forward to bringing home the trophy.” Edwin Okon, Coach



