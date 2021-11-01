Rivers Issues FG 48 Hours To Unmask Those Behind Odili’s House Invasion

The Rivers government and leaders of the State have given the Federal Government 48- hour ultimatum to unmask those behind the invasion of the Abuja residence of the former Governor, Peter Odili and his wife, Justice Many Odili of the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a gathering of Rivers leaders of thought in Abuja on Sunday, Governor, Nyesom Wike argued that it was insufficient for the Federal Government and its officials, particularly the Attorney General of the Federation to merely deny their involvement.

He contended that, as a responsible government, it ought not to have taken 24 hours for the FG to tell Nigerians what actually happened, since the names of the police officer, the supposed whistle blower, the Chief Magistrate and other key players in the sad episode were already in public domain.

Wike, who described the incident as an attempt on the lives of the ex-Governor, his wife and other members of his family, warned that his State and its people would hold the Federal Government responsible should anything untoward happens to any member of the family.

Also at gathering were Rivers members of the National Assembly, Assembly members and Local Government Chairmen, among others.



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-rivers-issues-fg-48-hours-to-unmask-those-behind-odilis-house-invasion/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...