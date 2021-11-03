Rivers Native Doctor Caught Burying Baby & Over 100 Photos Of People He Tied!! (Pics)

There was pandemonium at a community in Rivers state after Photos of different men and women “in chains” were uncovered in a shrine in the state.

The native doctor whose shrine the photos were uncovered, is said to have been caught while burying a 3months old child alive. Residents accosted him and beat him to confess, but he mysteriously disappeared in the process.

The native doctor

The angry youths then invaded his shrine and found Photographs of people tied, padlocked and nailed to different spots. It was alleged that most of them who were nailed are suffering strokes or dead in real life.

A Facebook user identified as Ununuma Bidemi Edward-Odoi, who witnessed the incident, wrote,

A Delta State Native/Witch Doctor who lived in Edeoha in Upata Ekpeye was caught burying a 3months old child alive and when confronted and beaten to confess, he disappeared.

On getting to his house/Shrine 100’s of pictures were discovered nailed, tied and chained, to different places.

Padlocks were in chains littered everywhere tied to people’s pictures. The dead 3months old baby was dung up, the angry youths tried all they could to burn down his building in order to set victims in chains free but the building couldn’t catch fire so they broke it down instead. So many items and unimaginable things were found there, and most of those whose pictures were found there are all dead in real life.

The good news is that, most of those blind and with stroke whose pictures were found there have gained their freedom as we speak, the blind can see and those with stroke are perfectly fine.”

Giving a detailed account of the incident that reportedly happened at Edeoha, Ahoada in Rivers State, another eye witness added,

“Wickedness Of Man to his Fellow man. Yesterday, a Native Doctor known as Dr Mike Indian was caught while trying to bury a 3 Months old baby Alive in Edeoha, Ahoada in Rivers State.

The angry youths and villagers pounced on him heavily before he disappeared.

As they went to his house, they saw Photographs of people tied, padlocked and nailed in his shrine, most of them who were nailed are suffering strokes in real life.

The Youths Started breaking some of those keys and to the Glory of God, some that were tied in that shrine has started receiving their healing. A serving Deputy Controller of Prison in Lagos was among those tied in this now broken evil shrine.



Some Facebook users have identified some of the persons whose photos were chained in the shrine. See photos below.

Picture of Rivers state commissioner for Special duties (Govt House) amongst those found yesterday in a shrine at Edeoha Ukpata, Ahoada.

Recall, a Delta State Native/Witch Doctor who lived in Edeoha in Upata Ekpeye was caught burying a 3months old child alive yesterday and when confronted and beaten to confess, he disappeared.

Accordingi an eyewitness, On getting to his house/Shrine 100’s of pictures were discovered nailed, tied and chained, to different places. Padlocks were in chains littered everywhere tied to people’s pictures. The dead 3months old baby was dung up, the angry youths tried all they could to burn down his building in order to set victims in chains free but the building couldn’t catch fire so they broke it down instead. So many items and unimaginable things were found there, and most of those whose pictures were found there are all dead in real life.

The good news is that, most of those blind and with stroke whose pictures were found there have gained their freedom as we speak, the blind can see and those with stroke are perfectly fine.

God is too faithful to fail….�



Source – Ununuma Bidemi Edward-Odoi

