Rivers University Student Finds Rusted Zinc In The Food She Bought In Hostel (Pix)

A student of River State University raised alarm over what she saw in a pack of food she bought from one of the sellers in the hostel area. Following Woko Joan who made a Facebook post to lay the complaint, other students affirmed that similar cases have happened numerous times.

MAY I NOT BUY DEATH WITH MY OWN HANDS

Yesterday, I bought a plate of rice for dinner, from a food vendor at HOSTEL C, And while I was eating I nearly swallowed a large piece of RUSTED ZINC inside the food I was eating!

Most annoying and provoking of it all was that, when I approached the woman who sold the food to me, she responded to my complaint with no iota of remorse at all!!

Since the school has said it is a NO NO agenda for students to cook in the hostels by themselves.

Then i’m calling on the SUG WELFARE to please look critically into matters pertaining to the food students consume

It is a matter deserving of utmost concern and attention!

Every day students are falling ill because of the RUBBISH they’re served by those vendors

If the students community truly matters to you all, then even a proper supervision as to the place where these meals are prepared should not be a very tasking project

NA STUDENT WEY DEY ALIVE GO CONVOCATE

I really thank God for my life�

Aluta continua, Victoria ascerta



The students are calling on the SUG body to help curb the menace before a more serious case would be recorded.

