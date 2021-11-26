Robert Lewandowski Named IFFHS Best Player Of The Year For The 2nd Time

Lewandowski has been named IFFHS Best Player of the year for the 2nd time

Robert Lewandowski has been named Best Player of the Year by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

The Bayern München forward took the award by a large margin, with Lionel Messi and Jorhingo coming in second and third, respectively.

It’s the second successive year Lewandowski is crowned as IFFHS World’s Best Player of the Year.

Lewandowski has scored a total of 64 goals for Bayern in 2021 so far. He is widely seen as the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded next week.

Source: https://m.allfootballapp.com/news/Headline/OFFICIAL-Lewy-has-been-named-IFFHS-Best-Player-of-the-year-for-the-2nd-time/2720080

