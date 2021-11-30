Robert Lewandowski Reacts After Losing 2021 Ballon D’or To Messi

Lionel Messi, on Monday night, November 29, beat Beryen Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and other players to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or award, for the seventh time, Newspremises reports.

Lewandowski was pipped to the Ballon d’Or by Lionel Messi while Chelsea’s Jorghino came third, and Cristiano Ronaldo came a distant sixth.

Lewandowski lost the Ballon d’or to the Argentine Messi, who guided Argentina to their first international trophy in 28 years by winning the Copa America.

PSG forward Lionel Messi admitted that Robert Lewandowski “deserved to win the Ballon d’Or 2020” in his acceptance speech for the 2021 prize.

However, some football fans over the world have criticised the decision to hand Messi this year’s Ballon d’Or, they claimed ‘it’s absolutely not deserved’.

They are of the opinion that Lewandowski deserve the award more then Messi.

Reactingto his 2021 Ballon D’or loss to Messi, Lewandowski took to his verified tweeter handle on Tuesday, to congratulate Messi and all nominated players, noting that, no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. He thanked his fans for their support.

Lewandowski tweeted:

“Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players! I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support.”

In another post on Instagram, late Monday night, Lewandowski wrote;

“To start, I would like to congratulate Lionel Messi, Ballon d’Or Winner,”

“I want to thank every single journalist who voted for me, and believed that my achievements were important in 2021.

“I won Striker Of The Year Award and no player can win an individual award without the strongest team and loyal fans behind him. And for me it’s no different.

“I want to thank my club Bayern Munich for the platform they’ve given me to succeed and to achieve my dreams.

“I want to thank my teammates from the Polish National Team and from Bayern Munich. I also want to thank my fans for supporting me every single day it means a lot to me.

“And the most important thing, huge thanks to my family. Thank you Mom, thank you Anna – you are the love of my life and my best friend, thanks to my sister Milena and to my friends and management team for the continuous support, the foundation of my achievements.

Lionel Messi had collected the Ballon d’Or honor for a record sixth time in 2019 — one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo — before the awards were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo did not attend Monday’s event at the Theatre du Chatelet in the French capital but responded to Ferre, the editor of France Football – organisers of the Ballon d’Or, on social media, saying he lied when he said Ronaldo’s ambition was to have more ballon D’or titles than Lionel Messi.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/robert-lewandowski-reacts-after-losing-2021-ballon-dor-to-messi/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...