Ronaldo & His Family Protected By Twin Brothers, Sergio & Jorge Ramalheiro (Photos)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family protected by former elite special forces twins who served in Afghanistan

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are being protected by twin brothers who served in an elite special forces unit in Afghanistan.

The footballer, 36 – who signed for Man United for a second time in August – was previously seen guarded by the brothers in September shortly after they were hired as he prepared to jet to Switzerland with the squad for a Champions League tie.

One of the twins was also spotted earlier this month at the birthday party organised by his pregnant girlfriend Georgia Rodriguez for their daughter Alana Martina, four, in Madrid.

The bodyguards have now been revealed as brothers Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro, former soldiers who fought in Afghanistan before going on to join a Portuguese police close protection unit protecting judges and politicians

Portuguese celeb magazine Flash said the twins, part of a set of triplets, had been hired by Cristiano after they requested to go on unpaid leave from the PSP police to pursue other interests.

The third brother, named as Alexandre, is still understood to be working as a police officer.

An insider told local media: ‘Sergio and Jorge dress elegantly and look very normal.

They are capable of mixing with the crowd but they are quick to think, see and act at the right moment.’

Cristiano’s security team caught the eye when the twins accompanied him to Manchester Airport for the start of his team’s Champions League campaign against Swiss team Young Boys.

The stylish pair, whose identities had not been made public at the time, helped the forward with his luggage after dropping him off for the flight.

Reports at the time said the Portuguese international and his family would receive round-the-clock protection following his return to Old Trafford.

The star – who recently announced girlfriend Georgina was pregnant with twins – was said to have taken steps to ramp up his security after being warned he was set to become a ‘magnet’ for criminal gangs.

