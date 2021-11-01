Rosy Meurer’s Reply When Asked What If Her Husband, Churchill Cheats On Her (Photo)

Rosy Meurer has stated that she is not worried if her husband, Okakunle Churchill cheats on her, IgbereTV reports.

She stated this while answering to a question during an IG live question session with her fans.

A fan asked her;

“What if Churchill cheats on you. Hope you saw how he was scoping Angel at the party.”



She replied;

“Lol scoping is free. Besides his real meal is waiting for him at home. Enough to explore. Other women don’t intimidate me. My husband is mine. He can roam the world but he will always return where the heart belongs. Don’t fool yourself.”



