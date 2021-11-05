Royal Mifadelo Global Foundation Recruitment Scam

so guys i applied for this job online
Royal Mifadelo Global Foundation –
An International Ngo / Volunteering Agency was established in united Kingdom in year 2010. We have become one of the most trusted and effective charitable foundations, working hard to improve the lives of those in need.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Public Relation Officer
Location: Nationwide
Employment Type: Contract
Job Description
To work with our company.
Application Closing Date
23rd December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application to: info@royalmifadelofoundation.org using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.