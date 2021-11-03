Runs: ‘Has My Cousin Sister Been Rendered Useless?’

hello Nairalanders, sorry for the long write-up, it’s LiegeMan again.

my name is Mr Omale liegeman and I’m from Kogi State, I thank you all for your kind advice on the other thread regarding my wife’s past life and I can assure you all that I decided to put to use some of the advice from here ( yes, I read all the 590+ comments from A-Z) and it’s yielding positive result as I’ve been experiencing happiness as never before in my life, though majority of Nairalanders who contributed in the previous post failed to understand my point of view because I was trying to make the post as snappy as possible. Thank you all once more.

Now, while I was planning ways to work things out with my wife with some of the advice that I gathered here, my Aunty who’s married to an Igbo man from Imo state called me that her daughter, who’s a student of Imo State University (Imsu) came home during weekend, Saturday precisely, locked herself up in a room and has been crying ever since without food nor water, and has refused to see nor talk to anyone.

I advice them to keep an eye on her so as to prevent her from attempting something stupid, she assured me that they broke into her apartment where she locked up Herself and brought her out.

So on Sunday, being 31 day of October, 2021, I left everything that I was doing in Makurdi and rushed to their village in Imo State, on getting there, I observed that both her hands and legs were tied and when I inquired why, she told me that it was an attempt to prevent her from escaping. I asked them to untie her, she was still crying when I asked her to go dress up that I’ll be taking her out, she quickly went inside and dressed up we left the village for Orlu.

When we reached Orlu, we entered into a restaurant, and I started asking her what the problem was, I inquired if it was her boyfriend that broke her heart, she said no, I later succeeded in making her to tell me what the problem was because she’s my closest ally.

when she opened up, she told me that she decided to do a little gbaje gbaje, ie do a little runs, she booked an appointment with a man and when she reached the said hotel, she and the Man started romancing and kissing and after awhile, the man started hissing uncontrollably, she inquired from the man what the problem was, he told her that what he wanted to take from her has been taken by someone else, in her confused state, she asked the man what he meant by that, the man looked her into her eyeballs and told her that she’s empty, that what he intended taking from her has been taken by another person, he counted the said amount they bargain and handed it over to her and ordered her to get out of the hotel premises. I tried to console her by telling her that the man didn’t mean what he said, that maybe his manhood disappointed him, he said those to cover his shame and I also advice her to be very careful because Xmas it at hand, immediately I told her those, she became relieved and stopped crying but I know right inside of me, that what the man said wasn’t a joke at all.

when we got home, the news didn’t go down well with her mother as tears started rolling down her cheek, she is planning a way to take her daughter to different prayer houses.

Now what exactly is this man talking about, what exactly did he take from her, is it her womb, destiny or what?

please house, any advice for this kid cousin of mine?

or way to find out what has been taken from her and get her liberated.

