Samuel Ortom Visits Senator Orji Kalu In Abuja (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Executive Governor of Benue State,  Samuel  Ortom paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia state,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in his Aso villa residence,  Abuja 

On arrival, the governor was received by Kalu in company of his wife . Although a long time ally and friend,  this is Ortom’s first visit to the residence of the Senate Chief  Whip since he became Governor of Benue state .

The nocturnal meeting between Governor Ortom and Senator Kalu was held behind closed doors 

Details of the visit are yet to be disclosed as of the time of filing this report.
https://www.facebook.com/100044703721568/posts/415312076635580/?app=fbl

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: