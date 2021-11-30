Sanwo-Olu, Osinbajo Attend Nomthi Odukoya’s Night Of Tributes (Photos)

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinabajo alongside Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu attended the night of tributes for the late Pastor Nomthi Odukoya on Monday night, Igbere TV reports.

Husband of the deceased Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, at the night of tributes held for the late Pastor Nomthi Odukoya in Lagos, on Monday

The event was held at the headquarters of Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos.

Also, General Overseers of popular churches in and outside Lagos state, pastors, friends, families gathered to commiserate with the family of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the husband of the deceased.

Timilehin and Jomiloju Odukoya at the night of tributes held for their late mother, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya in Lagos, on Monday

Popular gospel artist, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey ministered at the event.

Several people who had the chance to speak and pay tribute to the deceased recounted memorable experiences they had with her while alive.

The Fountain of Life Church Choir while ministering at the Night of Tributes held to honour the late Pastor Nomthi Odukoya in Lagos, on Monday

She was born on the 30th of May 1974 in Durban, South Africa. She attended Domino Servite School in the Kwazulu Natal Midlands, South Africa. She got married to Pastor Taiwo Odukoya on the 5th of January 2010. They have two sons together.



