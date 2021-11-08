Sanwo-Olu Wins 2020 Zik Prize For Good Governance (Photos)

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has emerged winner of the Year 2020 Zik Prize for Good Governance, IgbereTV reports.

This event was organized by Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, Lagos.

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Sanwo-Olu wrote;

“It was a humbling experience for me last night, as I emerged winner of the Year 2020 Zik Prize for Good Governance.

This prestigious event was organized by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, in honour of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, a foremost former Nigerian President.

My sincere appreciation goes to the organizers and everyone who voted for me to receive this award.

Such honor constantly serves as reminders that though one may be misunderstood as a leader who has the best of intentions for the citizens he has chosen to serve at heart, we must not be discouraged. Rather, we must continue to work the talk. Thank You, and have a blessed week everyone.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWAO3naD6Ab/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

