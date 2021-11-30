Saraki’s 2023 Presidential Election Posters Flood Ibadan (Photo)

Poster of the 8th Assembly Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, for the 2023 presidential election have surfaced in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Newspremises has gathered.

Recall that Saraki ruled Kwara State as governor between 2003 and 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki who moved from PDP to APC after ruling Kwara State for eight years, later became Senate President between 2015 and 2019.

He then left APC and rejoined PDP during the buildup to the 2019 general elections.

Newspremises however, observed that the posters with Saraki’s pictures, PDP logo and his presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 election can now be seen at strategic places in Ibadan.

It was gathered that the posters were pasted in those strategic locations Sunday night.

Some of the locations where the posters have been pasted included Mokola, Roundabout, Uncle Joe and Adamasingba.

The posters came with the slogan, “Let Nigeria work again and again.

“Abubakar Bukola Saraki for President 2023.

It is not clear yet if the former senate president is aware of the posters.

As at the time of filling this reports, those behind the posters are yet to be identified.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/sarakis-2023-presidential-election-posters-flood-ibadan-photo/

