SBI MEDIA Plans Workshop To Empower Young Video Content Creators In Nigeria

Determined to equip young Nigerians with the creative and technical tools needed to leverage video content creation for their own businesses, SBI Media has perfected plans to organise the second edition of its media workshop.

The one-day workshop scheduled to hold in Ikeja, Lagos on November 27 will focus on content design, equipment selection, post-production, channel maintenance, and brand partnerships.

Rotimi Bankole, chief executive officer of SBI Media Limited, said that audiences and brands are currently looking for video, adding that more businesses are producing videos as part of their marketing programmes.

According to Bankole, the SBI Media Workshop aims to help more Nigerian youths leapfrog the current stars by removing the guesswork that most newcomers often have to deal with in the beginning.

“In Nigeria, more video creators have continued to emerge on the leading social networks – Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok,” he said.

Bankole said the workshop is in alignment with the United Nations declaration that sees 2021 as the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development.

He said the UN believed that the creative economy is one of the world’s most rapidly growing sectors contributing 3 percent of global Gross domestic product.

“The dream profession of 30 percent of young people in the United States and the United Kingdom between the age of 8 and 17 is to be a YouTuber. This shows the wild popularity of video, not just as a means of entertainment but also a viable business for thousands of people worldwide,” Bankole said.

He further said that a 2018 study by Animoto, a cloud-based video production company, revealed that 80 percent of video marketers believed that video ads on social media give satisfactory results.

He noted that facilitators at the 2020 edition were the biggest names in social media content creation, including YouTuber Fisayo Fosudo and comedian MC Lively (Michael Sani).

Other speakers include Kayode Adegbite, financial expert and chief executive officer of MediaCrush; Tolulope Aderemi, managing, Perchstone and Graeys; Bola Popoola, food brand content creator; and Oke Umurhohwo, Itel Mobile marketing manager among others.



Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/businessday.ng/amp/companies/article/sbi-media-plans-workshop-to-empower-young-video-content-creators/

