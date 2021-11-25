SDNON Host Confab on Corporate Branding and Reputation Management

Top PR experts, others to Speak at SDNON Annual summit

Leading public relations experts and brand management executives will join other prominent Nigerians to speak at the inaugural summit of the Society of Digital Newspapers Owners of Nigeria in Lagos on December 1, 2021 at Ambiance Cafe, Ikeja, the state capital.

The event, which has the theme: ‘Corporate Brands, Reputation Management and the Place of Digital Media’, will see a robust discussion on the issue take place among participants in a bid to bring a better understanding of how strategy and other media techniques can help brands stay relevant.

According to SDNON, the discourse was critical at this time because a lot of brands in Nigeria were suffering from bad reputation management, hence the need to have experts dissect the issue to proffer lasting solutions to this seeming problem.

Among those to speak at the event are Mr Tokunbo Modupe, Chairman of TPT International, Sulaiman Aledeh, journalist and media strategist, Raman Nasir, Head, Media Relations at United Bank for Africa, Akin Adeoya, PR consultant and businessman.

The summit will be moderated by Mr Jaiye Isreal Opeyemi, Chief Executive Officer of Chain Reactions.

Frontline Compere, Gbenga Adeyinka the first will emcee the event.

Host of the event, Otunba Olufemi Davies, President of SDNON, said that the summit will help to revalidate the ethos that brands are assets that needs digital strategy to maintain relevance.

He added that SDNON, through its annual event, will continue to set agenda, create room for constructive conversations that can lead to the amplification of ideas to improve society.

Apart from PR and brand strategist, other distinguished Nigerians are expected to grace the occasion.

Sponsors of the SDNON annual summit summit are United Bank for Africa, Access Bank, TPT International, Marketing Mix & Co. Ltd, Rites Food and Laredo Chops.

