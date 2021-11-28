Sea Pirates Ambush Oil Workers, Civil Defence Personnel, Kill Four In Bayelsa

Suspected sea pirates early on Sunday launched multiple attacks on some workers with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Okoroma and Ogbokiri–Akassa communities of Nembe and Brass local government areas of Bayelsa State.

The gunmen reportedly shot dead two workers of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The skipper of their boat, who is an indigene of Okoroma community, has been declared missing by the locals.

In the ambush that occurred at Ogbokiri-Akassa in the Brass Local Government Area, six Nigerian oil workers who were busy doing maintenance job close to their platform were abducted and taken away.

The Agip oil workers and their security personnel were attacked around 6am on Sunday while working close to a Manifold in Bayelsa.

The spokesman for the NSCDC, Bayelsa command, ASC1 Ogbere Solomon, who confirmed the incident, said only one worker of the command died in the ambush, while two others who were missing had been found and were currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

“Yes, our officers were ambushed and attacked by some unknown pirates while on their lawful duty of providing protection to some Agip oil workers close to Obama manifold in Okoroma community of Nembe Local Government Area. One person was killed while the other two who were missing have been found and are responding to treatment,” he said.



