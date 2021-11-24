Secondary School Students Attack Police Officers In Ogun State (Pix)

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Obantoko Division in Adatan Area Command of Abeokuta, Ogun State, SP Alimeke Ignatius and his men have been attacked during a fight between students of Egba Comprehensive High School and Asero High School in Asero area, Ogun state.

It was gathered that the students of the two schools had engaged themselves in a bloody clash before men of the Obantoko police station were called to arrest the situation.

The students who hauled stones and other objects at themselves, blocked the main road, causing tension among the residents of the area.

Alimeke and some of his men who raced to the scene of the incident to maintain law and order were allegedly injured by the students.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

“The DPO was hit by stones. The students were throwing stones and other objects at themselves during the fight,” Oyeyemi said.

When asked if any arrest was made, Oyeyemi explained “We cannot arrest the students because they are minors. We can only detain and counsel them, after which they will be released.”

https://siggy.ng/secondary-school-students-attack-police-officers-in-ogun-state/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...