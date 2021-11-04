Security Agent Beheaded In Taraba While Trying To Arrest Cattle Rustler

An unidentified security agent was on Tuesday beheaded while trying to arrest a suspected cattle rustlers at Iware International cattle market in Taraba State.

Daily Trust gathered that the security man, who was dressed in mufti, allegedly entered the market and attempted to arrest some suspected cattle rustlers.

Some security agents working on tip-off were said to have entered the market early in the morning, to arrest the rustlers who brought cows for sale in the market.

A source told Daily Trust that one of the security agents in mufti attempted to arrest one of the cattle rustlers and was beheaded by one of the marauders.

The source further said that the cattle market which is a section of the Iware market was deserted and the suspected cattle rustlers also escaped.

It was also learnt that the body of the beheaded security agent was still lying inside the cattle market at the time of filing this report while the entire market was deserted and some traders abandoned their wares.

“News filtered around the market that armed kidnappers entered the cattle market and they are attacking people a situation that forced traders park their wares while others abandoned their wares,” the source said.

Contacted, the spokesperson of Taraba Police Command, DSP Usman Abdullahi confirmed the incident but said the person who was beheaded is not a police man.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/security-agent-beheaded-trying-to-arrest-cattle-rustler-in-taraba

