See The ₦100 Piece Of Meat Sold In UNIZIK (Pictures)

Today, after our postgraduate lectures in UNIZIK, I and my friend decided to trek from the institution’s school of post graduate studies to Bakasi square for a lunch, on getting there, we ordered what to be served to us and to my greatest surprise, the man brought the food with no meat, I called his attention but he insisted that there’s meat in the food. So this made me to look closely and I observed a tiny meat in the food I was shocked and short of words at the same time.

Now, this gave rise to several questions running through my mind, is this how bad the country has become?

Something urgent needs to be done before things get out of hand completely.

