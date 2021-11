A hilarious note left by a yet to be identified student to her roommate, Amaka has gone viral online.

Focus Naija can report that the student kept the note inside an empty pot for her roommate who is fond of eating her food.

According to her, all Amaka does when she returns from class is to open her pot to check if she cooked without contributing anything.

She ordered her to immediately close the pot which she left empty.

What do you think about the act? If you are Amaka, how will you feel?

