‘See The Reason Facebook Blocked Me For 30 Days’ (Photos)

Who is not scared of commenting with Facebook’s way of restricting accounts.

The thing is that Facebook has no competitor at the moment. When they ban u, u can’t write to them unlike YouTube. Even Nairaland has a mail supermods where you can explain yourself out. But Facebook you just have to swallow the ban for the 30 days period. I wish Seun can start doing adverts and upgrading this nairaland with features like posting videos, deleting threads, making the follow button important etc. Mehn who is not tired of Facebook right now.

Someone was banned for only using the word clown. I have been banned on Facebook unfairly countless times if there was a section to write back it wouldn’t have been. If Facebook bans u you cant express yourself.

