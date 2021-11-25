Senator Okorocha’s Son Celebrates Birthday With Praise & Worship In Chapel (Photos)

Sen. Okorocha’s Son, Amen Celebrates Birthday With Praise, Worship

Mr. Amen Amarachi Rochas, son of the Senator representing Imo West district, Sen. Rochas Okorocha on Wednesday marked his birthday with praise, worship and thanksgiving in Abuja.

The event which took place at Unity House Annex had family members and some invited friends in attendance.

His decision to spend an hour in praise and worship was to express gratitude to God for His favour, mercy and blessings in the past year, our correspondent gathered.

Amen Rochas, a renowned philanthropist like the father Sen. Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state is also the founder Juremi Foundation.

Family and friends took their turns to extol him for his impacts in the society.

In response, he expressed gratitude to them for finding time to celebrate with him on his special day, praying that God leads them safely to their destinations.

The celebrant has advanced the welfare of physically challenged persons in the society with his non-governmental organisation, Juremi Foundation.

In recent times, Amen Okorocha has reached out to these vulnerable ones in the society where he donated items such as crutches, wheelchairs, special beds, hearing aids among others with the aim of making their daily living more convenient.

In 2018, in recognition of its undying support and contributions to humanity, especially those leaving with disabilities, the National Health Advancement Conference honoured the organidation as the Leading Humanitarian Foundation of the Year.

His father, Sen. Okorocha is said to be one of the biggest philanthropists in Africa with his Rochas Foundation.

The Foundation which was established in 1998 is said to have so far trained 25,000 children, produced 6,000 graduates, some of who are now in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Google.

