Seplat Energy Wash Hands off ABC Orjiako debt predicament with Zenith Bank

Seplat Energy has washed it hands off flamboyant billionaire businessman,Dr ABC Orjiako debt issue with Zenith Bank, GISTMASTER report. The company said the issue will not affect the operations of Seplat Energy Plc in anyway.

In a statement signed by Director of Legal/Company secretary, Edith Onwuchekwa disclosed that Seplat Energy has been made aware of the ex parte Interim Orders of Mareva Injunctions which were granted by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Nigeria in a court action instituted by Zenith Bank PLC against Shebah Exploration & Production Company Limited and 8 others, with an additional 29 cited parties.

The Interim Orders give an administrative mandate to Seplat Energy Plc and others not to deal with the assets of (or transfer funds to) Shebah Exploration & Production Company Limited, Shebah Petroleum Development Company Limited and Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako. The order has no impact on the operations of Seplat Energy. We understand the injunction relates to loans made by Zenith Bank PLC to Shebah Exploration & Production Company Limited in 2014.

