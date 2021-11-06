Settle Out Of Court With Nnamdi Kanu Now – Kukah Tells FG

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah has charged the Federal Government of Nigeria to settle out of Court with leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kukah added that the violence erupting the Southeast region of Nigeria could be nipped in the bud by the Federal Government and Southeast leaders.

The fiery bishop, in an interview with BBC News Pidgin, stated that the violence in Southeast was avoidable.

According to Kukah, the sit-at-home tactics adopted by IPOB would not solve the situation, as it would further entrenched poverty in the region.

He asked the people in the Southeast to learn from what is happening in the north and decide if that was what they wanted.

“You told people to sit at home and they must eat. You told people not to do things, but what is their reward? The something is that when it entered a situation when brothers kill brothers everyday, it means the people are not using their head,” he said.

Kukah said agitation was not a bad thing, but that he did not under the kind of agitation by IPOB, saying that the best thing they should have done was to join politics and vote their people into power to fight their matter.



Source: https://pmnewsnigeria.com/Kukah-to-FG-Settle-out-of-court-with-Nnamdi-Kanu-now

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...