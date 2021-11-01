Share Your Embarrassing Experience With A Celebrity

Sequel to a post I read few days ago on Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo) celebrating his 62nd years birthday, A guy made a comment on how Ogogo snubbed him when he stood up to greet him after briefing about him to his friends. He felt embarrassed and stopped watching his movies.

I saw another on Instagram when Laycon snubbed a fan last year. Though I personally haven’t experienced this, maybe because I fiercely detest me getting embarrassed even be it a boss or parents, So I am the last person you will see trying to get attention of any Celeb, except I see you bring a cool and welcoming face.

So do you have any experience, how best do you think can this be avoided or should fans just understand the celeb lifestyle doesn’t give room for much attention to fans. Hopefully, Some of the ‘CELEBRITIES’ can read and pick one or two things.

