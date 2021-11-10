‘She Blocked Me After Discovering I’m A Nigerian’ (Photo)

So I just wanted to make foreign friends and I messaged this polish woman.

At First, she acted like she doesn’t know Nigeria.So our tarnished image might be out of it.

Also,after seeing my last message, she didn’t block me until about 5 minutes after reading it.

I must confess I’m not good at chatting. Maybe the way I texted her was off. But then, I have an Ukrainian girl I’ve been chatting with on IG and whatsapp since 2019 with no qualms. Infact, I haven’t opened the IG message she sent today.

What then could be the problem?

