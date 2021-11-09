‘She Started Laying Curses On Me Because I Broke Up With Her’

I was dating this girl for a while actually wanted to marry her . She has some characters I couldn’t live with. I gave her time to change but she didn’t so I broke up with her.

So she started raining curses on Me telling me dat I’ll suffer and beg for food. (this is a girl I trained in school)

Why are nigerian girls with this mentality that a relationship is a do or die

