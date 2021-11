I have this girl who is the only one I love, but she said she can never attend catholic church.

I told her it’s not an issue – that as my wife, she’s free to attend any church she likes, but she insisted our family would have to attend the same church.

She won’t marry me if i stick to my Catholic faith. Please advise me, she’s the only one I love, and I can’t start over anymore.

