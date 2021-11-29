Shivering Puppy Rescued After Being Swept Away From Its Mother By Flood (Pics)

HEART WARMING: Moment shivering puppy is rescued after being swept away from its mother by raging floodwaters in southern India

This is the moment a soaked and shivering puppy was rescued after being swept away from its mother by raging floodwaters in southern India.

Footage captured in the Vellore District of Tamil Nadu, on November 19, shows the tiny dog following its mother through the fast-flowing water to a section of dry land.

However, the puppy struggles to make it across to its mother and whines in distress.

The brave little dog tries again and again to find a route across but the waters are too strong and sweep it further and further downstream.

Eventually a firefighter secured with a system of ropes came to the puppy’s rescue.

The fireman made his way to the puppy and placed him in a bag before bringing him up to a bridge, where two dozen locals were watching the daring rescue.

The puppy was later reunited with its mother, who was also saved by a fire and rescue team.

A spokesman for the rescue team said both the puppy and its mother are now healthy.

Monsoon season typically lasts from June until September in India but torrential rains that caused this flooding in Tamil Nadu are forecast to continue over the next three days.

Five people have died due to heavy rainfall in the past two days in Tamil Nadu, according to authorities in the region.

