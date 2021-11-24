‘Should I Move In With This Female Friend Of Mine On Lagos Island?’

Advice Needed. I Have An Issue Bothering My Soul And Life..

I am based on the mainland and I recently came back from akwa Ibom where I did my youth service… I stay with my brother on mainland hoping to get a job and move out..

By God grace, there is possibility of me getting a Job on the island even though it is not yet concluded… Meanwhile the job will be on probation as I am currently being trained on it.

I have a lady Frnd Dt I met since last year, no sexual stuff btw us. We have just been friends. She stays on the island (ajah) and her rent is expired, though she didn’t plan to continue living in That house. Our plan is Dt she is moving out and I will pay but recently she had some financial issues and wunt be able to move out again. So she suggested that we should pay another 1 year rent.

My concerns:

1. She is not really troublesome but sumtyms she is very stubborn. Anyway she is a Good lady sha.

2. Possibility Dt her sis will stay with us. I don’t know much abt her sis and I don’t want trouble.

3. a. The house is located in a ghetto like area in Ajah where the bathroom has no door and even the next person bathroom and people outside will know u r the one bathing. (bathroom fence not tall and no roof)

3.b. The toilet fence are so short that the next person can see u and u can see him/her while pooing . I love privacy and this kind life is not what I wished for..

4. The environment is notin to write about but I can cope…

.

What should I do? I don’t intend rejecting this job due to lack of a good place to stay and I can’t stay In mainland to be working in island which of course is still a probatory stuff.

Nairaland family, I am so confused right now……

