Should I Remain In Dubai Or Accept An Employment Offer In Berlin?

Greetings, good people of Nairaland

Please I need a piece of honest advice from experienced nairalanders, I am a Software Engineer, I got an offer from a very close friend (He is like a brother to me) of mine that resides in Dubai to come and manage a club he co-owns to enable him time for other activities. I will need to learn how nightclubs operate since I have little or zero knowledge about the nightlife. I have the freedom to pick up side gigs (or remote work) when I can and He is not in any way restricting me but he needs me to learn the business with him.

The plan, in a simple language, when I learn the business well enough he will pull out and open his own so I can be his manager since he doesn’t want recognition.

He paid for my flight ticket and was the one that processed the visa for me (tourism) and he is currently working on how my visa can be extended and my work permit too.

Before I came to Dubai, I applied for this opening with a tech firm in Berlin. I completed the last stage here in Dubai and have been sent the offer but I will have to relocate to Germany because the work is on-site, the company bare expenses regards flight ticket, travel insurance, visa process et al. The start salary is 56K euros per annum (gross).

Also, I resigned from a bank as a development specialist (full-time staff not yet confirmed though, was earning 450K naira net with other benefits) prior to my trip to Dubai. I was doing well in Nigeria because I earned a total of up to 800K (with all my works combined) just that the work ethic (the bank work) is toxic to me because you will work your brain out debugging code, plus I am looking at a good place that I can start a family when I am ready and Nigeria is a no for me unless I have enough money to send my kid abroad to study.

What do I do now that I am already in Dubai? I am passionate about tech and I love the echo system. Please any input from experienced fellows will go a long way for me.

Thanks in advance. Mod please help so I can get as much input as possible

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...