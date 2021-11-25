Show Us Where Road Construction Is Going On In Umuahia, Udensi Challenge Ikpeazu

Following claims that SETRACO Construction company is carrying our some construction and reconstruction works in Umuahia the Abia State capital and other cities in the state, a chieftain of the opposition APGA, Sir Chikwe Udensi has challenged the governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu to show the areas where construction works are being carried out.

This is even as the Interpol Systems Consultant says he cannot stoop low to give a response to the state Commissioner for Information, Prince Eze Chikamnayo who had alleged that he (Udensi) is not a security expert as he claims but a walkie-talkie dealer.

He insisted that Chikamnayo’s antecedents show that he is known for castigating even those that have favoured him, including former governor of the state, Orji Uzor Kalu, Sen. T.A Orji and others, saying he is not surprised at the Commissioner’s comment.

Speaking on a radio programme, Open Parliament on Family Love FM Umuahia monitored by ABN TV on Wednesday, Sir Udensi urged the Commissioner to be a refined gentleman and speak to issues and not personalities.

“If he wants to find out who I am, he should ask Interpol who I am, he should ask Nigerian Police who I am, he should ask the SSS (DSS) who I am.

“I have 18 security certifications from Interpol, we are talking about 194 countries so I don’t want to go replying Chikamnayo.

“But let me say this very clearly, we in Abia are very concerned about Chikamnayo, we are very concerned about his use of language, Commissioner for Information in this clime, 21st century must be a refined gentleman.

“But when you look at the antecedents of people, you tend to find out why they do things they do. When he was with Orji Uzor Kalu, during his tenure as governor, people have called my attention to what he said then. Immediately Orji Uzor Kalu left, people showed us what he said after he left.

“He talked so much about T.A Orji then and when T.A Orji left, we also heard about what he said. It is unfortunate about this kind of flow.

“My concern and sympathy is for the governor. I have more sympathy for the governor than blame because he is going to feel the impact of what the commissioner of saying” he warned.

Sir Udensi further alleged that governor Ikpeazu is being fed with lies by those around about construction work going on in Umuahia and surrounding cities, insisting that there is nothing like that.

Udensi said he has made inquiry in the four corners of Umuahia but could not see where construction work is going on.

Recall that NBA Aba branch had called off an earlier planned protest over state of roads in Abia following an assurance by the state government that efforts are being made to put the roads in order.

Udensi however insists that protest is not the solution but getting the right people to take up leadership position in the state. https://abntv.com.ng/2021/11/udensi-challenges-ikpeazu-to-show-where-road-construction-is-going-on-in-umuahia-says-chikamnayo-not-worthy-of-his-reply/

