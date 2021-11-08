‘Since You Know Your Partner Is Not Satisfying You, Why Accept To Marry & Cheat?’

It pains me alot reading alot of stories and how married women cheat on their husbands…

The worst thing that can ever happen to a man is being cheated on by a woman he loves.. The pain is unbearable and hard to forget..

Women if you know your husband is not satisfying you enough before marriage why agree to marry him or if you know you not ready for marriage why accept his proposal and end up cheat on him.. marriage is not by force..

It’d be better if you are single and sleep around with men rather being married and sleep with other men

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...