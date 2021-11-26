‘Snake In The Neighborhood. Be Careful! It’s Dry Season’ (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

This Puff adder came hunting tonight, but unfortunately for the reptile, it was hunted down!

Guys let’s celebrate with lalasticlala as he’s got another juicy Frontpage material to start the weekend

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: