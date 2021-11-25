Snake Invasion: Don Jazzy Shows Alternative Way Of Using The Toilet (Video, Pix)

Music producer, Don Jazzy takes to social media to provide an alternative method of using the toilet following viral videos of snakes in toilet bowls.

Following the news of the NAF operative that died as a result of a snake that bit her while using the toilet, subsequent videos of snakes in toilet bowls have surfaced on social media thereby instilling fear in Nigerians.

In light of this, the music mogul who seems to be worried shared a video on his Instagram page where he demonstrated a new method of standing and looking into the toilet while obeying the call of nature.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

Finding alternative ways to sh*t ooo. This thing is not funny anymore.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWrGc8HLN0N/?utm_medium=copy_link

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8ChDHc8Abg

Source: https://www.gistreel.com/don-jazzy-provides-alternative-method-of-using-the-toilet-following-current-snake-invasion-video/

